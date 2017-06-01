Unified Police looking for car thief who brandished handgun

MILLCREEK, Utah — Officers with the Unified Police Department are looking for a suspected car thief who allegedly brandished a handgun at a witness Thursday morning.

Police said the suspect crashed a stolen car and brandished a handgun at a witness in the area of 4100 S Main in Millcreek.

According to UPD, the driver of the stolen vehicle sideswiped another vehicle, then got out, brandished the gun and fled the scene.

The suspect was described as a male with olive complexion and a goatee, 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a white shirt, khaki shorts and sandals.

