Surgeons sew up patient’s beloved stuffed animal

WINNIPEG – A surgical team sprang into action to save the life of a beloved stuffed animal that belongs to a special needs patient, according to Fox News.

The team at Winnipeg’s Concordia Hospital worked to stitch up holes in 23-year-old Dean Heber’s wolf stuffed animal, CBC reported.

Heber’s mom, Michelle, told the CBC her son is non-verbal and has developmental delays, epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

She said the toys provide him with comfort during his hospital stays.

For the past few months, he’s been in Concordia’s intensive care unit while he battles recurring pneumonia, CBC reported.

“The staff there have fallen in love with my son,” Michelle told CBC.

When staff saw Heber’s toy looking worse for wear, they took him into “surgery,” Fox News reported.

“They sewed him up right on the bed,” she told CBC. “It looks like they actually used sterile gloves and all the right equipment.”

Though Heber is unable to vocally express his gratitude, Michelle said she thinks he is happy to know someone was looking out for his stuffed animal.

“It’s not something that would typically happen in an ICU,” she told CBC. “After two months, you really get to know these people and it means a lot.”

Click here to see the full story from CBC.