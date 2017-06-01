Man wanted for drugs, violent crimes captured in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Unified Police have arrested a fugitive wanted for violent crimes and drug offenses overnight.

Detectives surrounded an apartment near 614 E. and 600 S. and Jason Guymon, 37, surrendered.

Officers found distributable amounts of meth and heroin as well as fraudulent documents in the apartment.

Guymon has previously escaped authorities, most recently during a chase in West Valley City into Magna.

Authorities found his car near 8700 W. and 3380 S. over the weekend.

Officers tried to stop him near I-215 and State Road 201 but he got away Saturday.

Police took him into custody Wednesday night.

A Multi Agency operation was conducted last night. Det's surrounded 614 E 600 S. Jason Guymon surrendered w/o incident. pic.twitter.com/q2ppe5N74h — Brian Lohrke (@LtLohrke) June 1, 2017