Body recovered at base of Great Arch in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Crews recovered a body in Zion National Park Thursday at the base of the Great Arch.

Things began Wednesday at 3 p.m. with a report of an abandoned vehicle near the Canyon Overlook Trail.

That prompted a search by Park Rangers, and later Wednesday evening a body was discovered at the base of the Great Arch. Crews assisted by a helicopter recovered the body Thursday.

The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death. The identity of the deceased and the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

