Teen girl in critical condition after being hit by car in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a car while in a crosswalk in Midvale Thursday.

The Unified Police Department confirms a 17-year-old girl was hit by a car and is in critical condition. The crash occurred at 7720 South Grant Street as the girl was in a crosswalk.

Police initially stated the victim was 12 but later corrected her age to 17.

She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. Police say the driver of the car that struck the teen is an 85-year-old female.

Eastbound Center Street and Grant Street will be closed in the vicinity as a Critical Accident Reconstruction Team investigates the scene.

