We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

Google has put out a list of the most misspelled words in each state.

The word Utahns misspell most often is “disease.”

The misspellings for each state are most often words between six and 10 letters.

Only two states’ most commonly misspelled words had more than 20 letters; West Virginia and Connecticut.

It was the same word for both states, “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” from the movie “Mary Poppins.”

The word people in Wisconsin need most help spelling: Wisconsin.

Google says the data is based on the top “how to spell” searches in each state in 2017 so far.