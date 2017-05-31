Park City School District increasing pay for licensed teachers
PARK CITY, Utah – The Park City School District is increasing pay for licensed teachers.
The district announced a three-year compensation agreement with the Park City Education Association Wednesday.
Under the agreement, the starting salary for licensed staff, which includes teachers, will increase from $43,700 to $50,700 plus benefits, the district said.
Every licensed teacher, district-wide, will receive a salary increase of $7,000, effective September, 2017, district officials said,
