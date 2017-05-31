× Ogden Canyon closed due to hazmat spill; residents told to stay inside

OGDEN, Utah – A hazardous materials spill has closed Ogden Canyon Wednesday morning.

Officials are investigating the nature of the material.

Weber County Fire officials were called about an unknown chemical that fell off a truck and spilled on the roadway at about 9:30 a.m.

Those in the area complained of a strong odor that was “bothering them.”

Roads are closed and the mouth of the canyon and Pineview Reservoir.

Hazmat crews are monitoring the air to ensure it’s safe in the canyon.

No one is being evacuated at this time.

Officials told residents to shelter in place and stay inside unless directed otherwise.

Approximately 5 gallons of unknown material spilled on roadway. — Weber Fire District (@WeberFireDist) May 31, 2017

Ogden Canyon closed due to hazmat spill. Crews working to identify the material. — Weber Fire District (@WeberFireDist) May 31, 2017