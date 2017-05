MOAB, Utah – A 34-year-old Moab man died last night in a BASE jumping accident near the Goose Island Campground, according to the Moab Sun News.

The Moab Sun News stated in a Facebook post that Seth F. Graham was alone when he jumped from the “G Spot,” a 320-foot cliff above the recreation site.

The Moab Sun News reported a Canyonlands by Night employee who was leading a boat tour along the Colorado River saw the accident and called 911.