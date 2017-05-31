Largest ever flag of its kind unfurled in Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- The non-profit group Follow the Flag is ready to unfurl an immense flag over Grove Creek Canyon in Pleasant Grove when the Fourth of July arrives.

Follow the Flag has been suspending an American flag on a steel cable and lighting it at night for the Fourth of July holiday and September 11th for three years.

This year, they believe they have a record-setting flag to unfurl at 78-feet wide and 125-feet long.

"It's kind of still a dream," said Kyle Fox, the founder of Follow the Flag, "These are the kinds of things that people think about a lot, but they don't do."

A team from the Colonial Flag company sewed the flag, with six-foot wide stripes and stars measuring nearly five-feet across.

A group of volunteers stretched it to its full length in a giant room of the South Towne Expo Center in Sandy.

They say they've made larger flags for football halftime shows, but those are held by volunteers close to the ground. This is the largest ever made to fly in the air.