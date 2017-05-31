× Joe Biden launching political action committee

By Brianna Keilar and Eli Watkins

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a political action committee, which is set to kick into gear Thursday morning, a Biden aide tells CNN.

The group, “American Possibilities PAC,” is sure to set off speculation about Biden’s 2020 intentions.

In a Medium post that will announce the PAC, Biden writes: “It’s time for big dreams and American possibilities. If that’s what you believe — and you’re ready to help elect folks who believe that, and to support groups and causes that embody that spirit — then I’m asking you to join me today.”

The former Vice President, under former President Barack Obama, has made regular public appearances since leaving office and has not been shy about his thoughts on the 2016 election — or about criticizing President Donald Trump.

The initial messaging of his political fundraising and issue-based organizing group seems geared toward establishing a contrast between Biden and his supporters and the sweeping divisions in Washington.

“That’s why the negativity, the pettiness, the small-mindedness of our politics drives me crazy,” a solicitation email from Biden, provided to CNN, said.

While establishing the group could indicate Biden’s potential interest in another presidential bid, his comments on the subject in recent months have been varied.

Biden, who is 74 years old, gave a speech in New Hampshire last month, telling the first-in-the-nation primary state at the time that he was not running.

In the lead-up to the 2016 Democratic primary, Biden publicly mulled a run before standing down, citing his still-fresh grief from the death of his son Beau as a reason he did not mount a bid. Later, Biden expressed regret about this decision publicly, criticizing Hillary Clinton’s campaign and saying he thought he was a great candidate.

Earlier this month, he said he likely wouldn’t run in 2020, but did not write off the possibility.