Chicken Stir Fry

Posted 12:19 pm, May 31, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:23PM, May 31, 2017

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite size pieces

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cups snow peas or sugar snap peas, trimmed

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup low sodium chicken stock

3 cups brown rice, cooked

4 green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute the ginger and garlic for 1 minute. Add the chicken, no salt seasoning and pepper. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until the chicken in no longer pink inside. Add red pepper flakes ad snow peas or sugar snap peas. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Mix in soy sauce and chicken stock. Cook 102 minutes, thoroughly coating chicken and vegetables.

Serve chicken and vegetable mixture over brown rice. Garnish with green onions nd sesame seeds.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute

  • Recipes

    Beef Ramen Bowls

  • Recipes

    Veggie Filled Lettuce Wraps

  • The Place

    Recipe: Chinese Honey Garlic Chicken

  • Recipes

    Chicken Meatballs with an Asian Sauce

  • Recipes

    Turkey Sausage Saute

  • Recipes

    Sugar Snap Peas and Carrot Salad with Ginger Dressing

  • Recipes

    Buffalo Chicken Salad

  • Recipes

    Red Curry Chicken and Vegetables

  • Recipes

    Chicken with Rainbow Vegetables

  • Recipes

    Sausage and Spinach Creamy Linguine

  • Recipes

    Greek Chicken Pasta

  • Recipes

    Mini Beef Sheppard’s Pie’s

  • Recipes

    Asian Style Beef Hot Dogs