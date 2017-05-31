Chicken Stir Fry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite size pieces

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cups snow peas or sugar snap peas, trimmed

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup low sodium chicken stock

3 cups brown rice, cooked

4 green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute the ginger and garlic for 1 minute. Add the chicken, no salt seasoning and pepper. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until the chicken in no longer pink inside. Add red pepper flakes ad snow peas or sugar snap peas. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Mix in soy sauce and chicken stock. Cook 102 minutes, thoroughly coating chicken and vegetables.

Serve chicken and vegetable mixture over brown rice. Garnish with green onions nd sesame seeds.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute