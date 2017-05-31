× Bystander revives baby after near-drowning in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A one-year-old child was flown to a hospital Wednesday night after a near-drowning in Box Elder County, and police say a passerby with medical training revived the child.

According to a press release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, a mother was out for a walk with her four children, ages 1 to 11, and their family dog.

The incident occurred in Bothwell, which is a small community about 4.5 miles west of Tremonton.

The mother was pushing a 1-year-old child on a stroller as the other children rode bicycles. When the family reached an intersection the children stopped, except for a 5-year-old who kept going.

When the mother let go of the stroller to go after the 5-year-old child, the stroller rolled into a canal adjacent to the roadway. The baby came out of the stroller and went through a culvert under the road.

The mother was able to pull her child from the water after the infant went through the culvert, and a passerby with medical training stopped to assist and render CPR.

The baby was given CPR and revived, and then the child was taken to Bear River Valley Hospital. The child was subsequently flown to Primary Children’s Hospital as a precaution.