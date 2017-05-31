It sounds too good to be true but the creators of the app Like a Glove have developed smart leggings that measure your shape and send data to a free app. The app then discovers the brands, models, and sizes that will fit you best. For more information go here.
Beauty Buzz: Like a Glove promises to deliver the perfect fit
-
Beauty Buzz: Does JuvaLips really plump your lips naturally?
-
Beauty Buzz: Color Changing Lipstick
-
Beauty Buzz: Hourglass immaculate foundation
-
Beauty Buzz: Confidence in a compact
-
Beauty Buzz: Charcoal Face Mask
-
-
A new app could save lives in Utah County
-
This shopping app lets you see a virtual couch in your real living room
-
Beauty Buzz: Earth friendly workout gear
-
What parents need to know about sexting
-
Tips for safer off-road vehicle (ORV) riding
-
-
Best selling author Richard Paul Evans tells us about his new book The Broken Road
-
Man says app helped him lose 500 pounds
-
Trick yourself into saving this summer!