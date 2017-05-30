What is the Brain Savers Summit?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OptumCare Utah and Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services are hosting a 'Brain Savers Summit' to celebrate the 24th Annual National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 31, 11:30 to 4 p.m. at the Viridian Event Center in West Jordon, Utah. The event is free and open to the public. Celebrity Chef Katie Weinner of Salt Lake City will highlight the event as the keynote speaker with a cooking demo of menu items that keep the brain healthy. Known for her fun creations and pop-up restaurant, she competed on Bravo`s 'Top Chef' show, a culinary competition among talented cooks from around the country. For more information go to www.slco.org/aging

Cauliflower Salad with Lemon-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1/2 head cauliflower

1/2 cup chopped salted pistachios

1/3 cup dried cherries

1/2 cup green grapes, halved

1 bunch of scallions or chives

1/2 cup lemon-balsamic vinaigrette (see recipe below)

sea salt

pepper

red pepper flakes as needed

Lemon-Balsamic Vinaigrette

1 Tbsp lemon juice

3 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

1 Tbsp honey

Directions:

1. Cut out the bottom core of cauliflower. Discard

2. Break off bite size florets as small as you can. You can also slice the cauliflower in half and slice each half thinly or use a mandolin.

3. Toss with vinaigrette. You will want the vinegar to be pronounced.

4. Add in red pepper flakes, dried cherries, chopped scallions and pistachios.

5. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Lemon-Balsamic Vinaigrette Instructions

1. Place all ingredients in a jar and mix well or place ingredients in a bowl and whisk until combined.

2. Season with salt and pepper.

Notes:

• Depending on how large your cauliflower is, you may need more dressing.

• You might also want to add in more nuts, cherries depending on your own taste.

• It's important to refrigerate this salad for several hours or overnight to marinate the cauliflower.

Orange-Ginger Smoothie

Yield: 2 servings

Ingredients

2 fresh oranges

1 cup almond milk or any other milk

2 tbsp honey*

1/2 cup ice cubes

1 tbsp raw ginger or 1/2 inch piece

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp cinnamon

Bittersweet chocolate to finish (I recommend Vosges Haut-Chocolate Super Dark Super Foods Dark Chocolate Coconut Ash and Banana)

* Substitute the honey for agave nectar or stevia to make it diabetic friendly.

Directions:

1. Peel oranges.

2. Peel and chop fresh ginger

3. Blend all ingredients together for 30 - 60 seconds. Taste and adjust your sweetness if necessary.

4. Grate bittersweet chocolate on top.