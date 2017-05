× Summer Date Night Deal at Lagoon!

FOX 13 and Lagoon are teaming up this Summer to bring you a special Date Night offer!

With this coupon you and your date can both get into Lagoon for $55.95 + tax!

The coupon is valid after 5 p.m. on any Friday or Saturday night through August 12, 2017.

Print out this coupon (.pdf) and bring it to the Lagoon Ticket Window to redeem this offer.

For more information about Lagoon, CLICK HERE.