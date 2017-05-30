× Reward increases for information about wolf shooting

MAMMOTH HOT SPRING, Wyo. — A reward for information regarding the shooting of a wolf has increased due to the desire from groups.

According to National Park Service officials, the reward has raised to $25,000 for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting on the north side of the park, near Gardiner, Montana between April 10, 1 a.m. and April 11, 2 p.m.

“Due to a tremendous desire by groups and individuals to donate for this reward, the park has established a Yellowstone Resource Rewards Fund through our charitable partner, Yellowstone Forever,” said Superintendent Dan Wenk in a press release. “Up to $25,000 from this Fund will pay for the reward in this case if there is a conviction. Any money leftover will be held for future resource violation cases in the park.”

If you have any information please contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch. Officials would like to remind the public tips can remain confidential.

To call the ISB – 888-653-0009

To text the ISB – 202-379-4761

Go online

Email – nps_isb@nps.gov

Message on Facebook or Twitter