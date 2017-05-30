Reporter loses it on new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disneyland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRESNO, Calif. - A reporter tries out the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride in California and may have taken on more than he could handle.

Cory James is the reporter with a TV station in Fresno, California, on live TV screaming through the entire ride.

It seems he found it particularly terrifying and at one point even looked like he might pass out.

He later admitted he had never been to a theme park before and didn't know what to expect.

He said, "Once I felt it and my stomach collapsed, I just kind of lost my mind, as you saw."

Fox 13's Big Budah also got to test out the ride.

