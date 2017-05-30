Miller family announces new police training, $50K reward in Sherry Black’s unsolved murder

Please wait for video to load below.

SALT LAKE CITY – It has been more than six years since Sherry Black was killed and her murder is still unsolved.

Heidi and Greg Miller announced the establishment of the Sherry Black Education Foundation Tuesday, marking over six years since the tragic death of Heidi’s mother, Sherry Black.

A $50,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Black’s killer.

“The mission of the Sherry Black Education Foundation is to enrich lives through the transfer of knowledge that will help solve crimes,” Heidi Miller said. “My mother’s murder remains unsolved. Greg and I have come to learn that more than 230,000 homicides committed between 1980 and 2014 also remain unsolved. The percentage of solved crimes that lead to an arrest has fallen considerably in the past 50 years. We want to do all we can to end the pain that our family, as well as others, are suffering. We feel that helping to educate law enforcement and forensic professionals will allow us do that.”

Miller said the Sherry Black Education Foundation will host the first in a series of three-day crime assessment training courses led by renowned forensic psychologist/crime consultant Richard Walter and criminologist/crime scene consultant Patrick Zirpoli.

The family said the three-day conference will be followed by two days where Walter and Zirpoli will provide the opportunity for law enforcement agencies to have one-on-one time with them to review cold cases in an effort to bring new ideas to solving them.

The foundation plans to conduct the first education symposium the week of June 26-30, in Sandy, Utah.

Click here for more information about the training sessions.

“Our combined goal is to help educate more than 1,000 detectives per year by providing new approaches to solving crimes as well as sharing innovative mechanisms that have proven successful,” Richard Walter said. “The audience we would like to reach with our training sessions include local law enforcement officers across the country as well as forensic scientists, coroners, judges, district attorneys and attorneys general.”

Eventually, the Sherry Black Education Foundation said it hopes to host the conference in various cities around the country.

The symposiums will be designed to meet the accreditation standards that law enforcement officers need to complete their annual training requirements.

Click here for more information on the Sherry Black murder.

Anyone with information about Sherry Black’s murder can contact the South Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 412- 3633.