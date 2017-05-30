How to be a part of the Harry Potter Summer Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Headmistress Kim Bouck told us all about the Harry Potter Academy. The Academy is an immersive summer camp that recreates the experience of Hogwarts right here in the Wasatch Front. Students are sorted into houses, make their own wands, play Quidditch, care for magical creatures, learn magic, and participate in magical classes just like Harry Potter and his friends.

They run camps in both Salt Lake and Davis Counties. This year the camps are all full. However, you can sign up for the mailing list at harrypotteracademy.com. That way you will be the first to know when we open up registration for next summer.