Alcohol no longer allowed at Pineview and Causey reservoirs

Posted 2:06 pm, May 30, 2017, by , Updated at 02:45PM, May 30, 2017

Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah – Alcoholic beverages will no longer be allowed in all areas around Pineview and Causey reservoirs.

The Weber County commissioners voted for the ban Tuesday which will go into effect June 14.

The only areas exempt from the ban are designated overnight camping areas and marinas.

The idea was proposed at the county’s May 16 meeting as a result of increased safety concerns and issues with trash in the area.

However, not everyone supports the ban, saying it won’t solve the litter issue.