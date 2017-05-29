Suspect tells officers to shoot him in Weber County chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBER COUNTY, Utah - The Utah Highway Patrol say a man led them on a chase and went the wrong way on I-84 Monday morning.

Troopers said the chase started on I-15 and ended on I-84 at mile post 84, just north of Hill Air Force Base.

Weber County and Davis County deputies were chasing the suspect.

Deputies tell Fox 13 they believe the driver had stolen items in his vehicle and got out of the car multiple times, yelling at them to shoot him.

Authorities took the suspect into custody using a Taser.

No one was injured in the chase.