Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. – Pro golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested on suspicion of DUI Monday.

The 41-year-old golfer was taken into custody at about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, Florida.

Police say Woods was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, where he was booked and later released on his own recognizance at about 10 a.m.

It’s unclear if Woods tested positive for alcohol or drugs, or if anyone was in the vehicle with him when he was arrested.

Woods has been one of America’s top golfers over the last 25 years, winning 14 major titles and 79 PGA Tour events overall.

He has struggled with injuries in recent years, undergoing four back operations.

Tiger Woods has not played competitively since pulling out of a tournament in Dubai back in February.