It’s Summertime, that Means Reading and Prizes at The Salt Lake City Library

Posted 3:00 am, May 29, 2017, by

 

Build a better world with The City Library's Super Summer Challenge! Beginning June 1, visit any City Library location to sign up, receive a Super Summer Challenge tracker, and start working toward entry into prize drawings. Fun, free events will also be offered at the Library all summer long. Learn more about events for each age group as well as how to track your challenge activities by clicking here. 

Adress:

  • 210 East 400 South
    Salt Lake City, UT 84111
    801-524-8200

Hours:

  • Mon–Thu • 9am–9pm
    Fri–Sat • 9am–6pm
    Sun • 1–5pm

Phone: (801) 524-8200

 