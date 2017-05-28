× Search and rescue responds to hiker stuck in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue units were dispatched Sunday to assist a hiker who became stuck on a cliff in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The Unified Police Department says a 27-year-old male hiking in the canyon became cliffed out in the Church Vault area.

UPD first reported the incident shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

There are no injuries reported, but the man is cliffed out and is unable to get down on his own.

Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.