Jack Stockton, father of Utah Jazz legend John Stockton, dies at age 89

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jack Stockton, the father of Utah Jazz legend John Stockton, has died at the age of 89.

The Utah Jazz confirmed Jack Stockton’s death Sunday and expressed their condolences.

“Jack was a valued member of the extended Jazz family, and his loss will be felt by many,” The Utah Jazz stated. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Stockton family during this difficult time.”

KREM in Washington reports Stockton died Saturday. KREM reports he was well-known in Spokane as the former owner of Jack and Dan’s Tavern. An interview with Stockton about his family and basketball, which was shot by KREM in 1999, is available in the embedded player above.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday.