Crews search Cub River area for missing man from Preston

PRESTON, Idaho — Search and rescue crews in Idaho are looking for a 19-year-old man from Preston who was reported missing after he left for a hike Thursday and did not return.

Bailand Johnson of Preston is a 19-year-old white male who stands 6-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Johnson went for a hike with his puppy, Lily, in the Cub River area Thursday, and he did not return home when expected. Search and rescue crews have been searching since early Saturday morning with the assistance of helicopters and search dogs.

Anyone who has property along the Cub River is encouraged to check their property and the river banks, but authorities say people should not enter the water because of the temperature and the high flow of the river.

Anyone who sees the man, pictured above, should call police. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 208-852-1234. In an emergency, dial 911.