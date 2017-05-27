× 1 flown to hospital after crash temporarily closes Main Street in Tooele

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person was flown to a hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Tooele.

Sgt. Tanya Kalma with Tooele City says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m. near 200 South and Main Street.

A pickup truck pulling a horse trailer was traveling northbound when it struck a minivan. The van was either turning left onto Main Street or attempting to cross Main Street, but Kalma said, either way, the driver of the van pulled out in front of the pickup truck.

The minivan rolled after impact, and one occupant was ejected during the crash. That individual was flown to a hospital. Specific details about the nature and extent of the injuries were not available.

The crash closed Main Street temporarily, but the road was reopened later Saturday. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.