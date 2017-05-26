Utah dad shares his story of addiction and recovery to help others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mentor, speaker and author Todd Sylvester shares his life experiences to help others. He has put many insights and lessons into a book called "It's Time to Start Living". You can find the eBook on Amazon. Todd also has more information on his website here.

You can find Todd on Instagram @tsinspires or Facebook here.

*If you hashtag #Fox13ThePlace on any of his social media channels, you will win a tour of Wasatch Recovery Treatment Center, along with lunch with Todd and two owners of Wasatch Recovery.