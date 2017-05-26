Spicy Broiled Corn & Squash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 jalapeños, chopped 4 Tbsp Butter

4 Utah Corn Cobs

2 Zucchinis, sliced

2 Yellow Squashes, sliced

1/2 Tbsp Fresh Thyme, chopped

1/2 Tbsp Fresh Marjoram, chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

1/2 Cup Queso Fresco

1/4 Cup Cilantro, chopped

1/4 Cup Olive Oil

Juice of 1 Lime

In a small pot over medium heat, cook butter and jalapeños for a few minutes.

Brush some of the butter over the corn and broil or grill until gently charred.

Mix the rest of the ingredients in a bowl, place them in a sheet pan lined with foil and broil for 10 minutes or until edges start to brown.

Remove the kernels from the corn cubs and mix with hot veggies and the rest of the ingredients, Serve hot.

