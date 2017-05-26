Speedo-sporting dad pranks son on last day of school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - Pranks are something we have come to expect from students at the end of the school year.

But that's not what this story is about.

Here, the Speedo-wearing dad is showing the kids who is king when it comes to pranks.

Justin Beadles picked up his 15-year-old son on the last day of school dressed like Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, complete with medals, a swim cap and a Speedo.

Beadles says he wanted to make the day special and memorable.

His son, however, says he was mortified but he thinks he will eventually recover.