Seven Canyons Fountain in Liberty Park to close due to health, safety concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — The Seven Canyons Fountain in Liberty Park will not be opening this summer due to concerns about health and safety.

According to a press release from Salt Lake City, the 24-year-old fountain is in urgent need of updates to meet current Health Department safety standards.

Donors have helped the city invest in new pumps, filters and sanitation improvements, however, those have proven insufficient to meet the required safety codes.

The city states they will need an ultraviolet sanitation system to remove water-borne pathogens, and the area where children and infants play needs to be raised to eliminate drowning hazards. Other improvements include resurfacing fountain edges to prevent mud and organic material from getting into the system and clogging pumps and the sanitation system.

“The health and safety of our park patrons is of utmost importance”, City Parks Director Kristin Riker stated. “We are constantly monitoring potential hazards in our parks and keeping up with appropriate codes and guidelines.”

Liberty Park still offers two recreational water features: the Liberty Park pool and the splash pad.

The Seven Canyons Fountain was donated by Mr. O.C. Tanner in 1993.

While the press release states the fountain will not open this summer, it is not clear if it will reopen at a later date.