× One hiker taken to hospital, second rescue underway in Bell Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews transported one hiker to a hospital Friday and are working to rescue a second hiker in Bell Canyon.

Eric Larsen, Sandy Fire Department, said crews responded to two hikers in separate incidents Friday. Fox 13 News first heard reports of the incidents around 2:40 p.m.

The two were on separate trails and were not hiking together, and Larsen said neither hiker is stuck but both were having trouble getting off the trails by themselves. One hiker is an adult male and the other is an adult female.

One hiker was located and has been taken to a local hospital. Larsen did not provide any details regarding that individual’s condition.

Crews have arrived in the area of the second hiker and are working on a plan to assist them.

Fox 13 News will have more details as they become available.