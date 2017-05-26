Officials say anticipated late start to wildfire season in Utah may allow fuel to build up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Wildfire season is around the corner from Memorial Day, but local and state officials said it will likely be a late start this season based on the ground saturation and snowpack in the mountains.

“It doesn't matter what the weather was in the winter before, what the weather is that's coming: We train the same, we prepare the same, we communicate and partner the same,” said Utah State Forester Brian Cottam.

The green grass that has flourished across the Uintas, the Wasatch Front and in the Salt Lake Valley will help delay fire season, but foresters are concerned it will also dry out as summer moves forward, and that means a lot of fuel for the late summer flames.

Foresters recommend you keep foliage 20 to 25 feet away from your home walls to protect against fires.