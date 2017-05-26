How to stay safe during the 100 deadliest days of driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Gleason and Lt. Jeff Nigbur tells us how everyone can stay safe during the dangerous driving season. Historically, fatal crashes nearly double in the summer compared to the rest of the year. That`s why the days between Memorial and Labor Day get called `The 100 Deadliest Days.` If Utahns will commit to improve their driving, walking, riding behaviors this summer, it will undoubtedly save lives. You can protect yourself and those you love this summer by always (1) wearing a seat belt (2) driving sober (2) driving/riding/walking alert and (4) obeying the laws of the road, especially the speed limit. Don`t let your summer memories turn into tragedies;drive safely and make Zero Fatalities your goal.

