Helper Police investigating after dog fatally shot with pellet gun while in owner’s yard

HELPER, Utah — Police are investigating after a dog was shot and killed inside her kennel in a fenced-in yard in Helper this week.

Dennis Marshall tells Fox 13 News he woke up Thursday morning to feed and water his two dogs but could only find one of the animals.

As he walked around the yard, he found Jazman deceased, “with a hole in her, right where her heart is.”

A veterinarian who performed a necropsy on the Red Heeler said an airgun pellet was found lodged in the dog’s body and was likely the cause of death. The projectile is believed to be from a .177-caliber airgun and it had a metal BB tip, according to the vet.

Chief Trent Anderson of the Helper Police Department confirmed they are investigating the death, and he said they believe the animal was killed sometime between 4 and 6 a.m. Thursday. The shooting occurred at 33 D Street in Helper.

Neighbors did not report hearing anything suspicious around that time, but Anderson said that’s not surprising because pellet guns are typically quiet. He said the dog was in a kennel when she was shot.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Helper PD at 435-472-3719.