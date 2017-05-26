Darci Olsen, PGA Golf Professional at Glenmoor Golf Course tells us why more girls are giving golf a try. For more information on women's leagues and lessons, go here.
Find out why Utah girls are getting into golf
-
Possible ‘golf ball materials’ in frozen hash browns prompts recall
-
Mother’s Day Brunch Guide
-
Simple ways to unwind and de-stress at home
-
Gator with big fish in mouth strolls across golf course in Florida
-
Squirrel eats mini ice cream cones every day at ice cream shop
-
-
Trump golf club ordered to pay $5.7 million to ex-members
-
Key witness in Swallow trial faces a tough cross-examination
-
At properties that bear his name, the President is a regular
-
Summer staycation ideas throughout Utah
-
1 killed after Blackhawk crashes at Maryland golf course
-
-
Hackers could have a field day at Mar-a-Lago, investigators say
-
Salt Lake City seeks public feedback on plans for parks, open spaces
-
Disney parks are getting pricier starting Sunday