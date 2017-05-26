× Fatal motorcycle crash forces I-15 closure near Fillmore

FILLMORE, Utah — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a motorcycle crash near Fillmore Friday afternoon.

A representative for the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened near mile marker 158 and it was first reported at 12:13 p.m.

Neither the male driver nor the female passenger on the motorcycle had been wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The female was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to Fillmore Hospital in critical condition, the UHP representative said.

Witnesses told troopers the motorcycle had been traveling at a high rate of speed and was unable to safely come to a stop.

Traffic was diverted off southbound I-15 through the town of Meadow as officials investigated the crash. The Utah Department of Transportation reported all lanes of southbound I-15 were reopened at 3:14 p.m. Friday.

