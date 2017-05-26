Meth ring bust nets 41 pounds of meth, 24 people charged

Please wait for video to load below.

SALT LAKE CITY – Twenty-four people are now facing charges after authorities busted a meth distribution ring, the US Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Officials said they also seized 17 firearms and 41 pounds of meth during this investigation.

Agents said 13 of those firearms came from one person, a felon who is prohibiting from having weapons.

The FBI and DEA teamed up during the investigation and said the meth was coming from a supplier in California.

Agents said the suspects arrested are all well-known dealers in the Salt Lake City area.

Officials said 18 of the 24 people charged have been arrested; 17 of them are still in custody.

Taking these #drugs off the street will be impactful to our #community. This task force is important to change. @ChiefMikeBrown @DUTnews pic.twitter.com/KhQjdZxeWz — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) May 26, 2017

Indictment of 24 ppl involved in attempt to traffic 500 grams of drugs. Press conference w @USAHuberUtah & other agencies. pic.twitter.com/NPPIRLMJqR — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) May 26, 2017