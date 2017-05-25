Thousands of flags placed at Sandy cemetery to mark Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah - In less than an hour, more than 3,000 miniature American flags suddenly appeared at a cemetery in Sandy.

But the new addition is hardly a surprise. For the past five years, hundreds of teenagers have gathered at Larkin Cemetery to help plant the flags to commemorate those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“We have over 3,200 veterans buried here in this cemetery,” said Steven Kehl, CFO for Larkin Cemetery in Sandy.

Leading the way was Retired Air Force Captain Dale Johnson, who served between the Korean War and the Persian Gulf War.

“It’s a great service project and helps remind kids what Memorial Day is all about,” Capt. Johnson said.

The kids, ranging in age from 12-17, came from the Sandy Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“When you’re walking around putting the flags down, it’s a good time to talk to them and ask them, ‘Why are we doing this?’” Capt. Johnson said.

“It makes you feel good as you do it,” said Shafer Morton, a 14-year-old who helped Thursday. “It helps you understand more of what went on back then.”

The flags will remain up over Memorial Day weekend for the ceremony at 10 a.m. Senator Orrin Hatch is expected to attend the event, which is open to the public.