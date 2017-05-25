× 5-year-old run over by car while sitting in driveway in Willard

WILLARD, Utah — A 5-year-old child was flown to a hospital Thursday after being run over by a vehicle while sitting in a driveway as family members gathered for a wedding.

According to a press release from the Willard City Police Department, the accident occurred near 100 West and 100 South around 5:06 p.m.

Chief Loveland said the child was at a relative’s home for a wedding and was sitting on a skateboard in the driveway.

“The driver pulled forward and ran over the child and the child was under the vehicle,” the press release states.

Loveland said the vehicle was going about 2 mph when the impact occurred.

The child was taken to Brigham City Hospital. X-rays were taken and no broken bones were observed, but the child was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital for further treatment and observation. The child is listed in stable condition.

Fox 13 News has reached out to police for more information, and we will update this story as more details emerge.