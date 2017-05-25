‘He’ll never be in a fight alone;’ Dad makes feeding tube to match son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A devoted dad in Virginia is gaining supporters all over the internet after sharing a photo of himself posing with his young son who was born with a congenital heart defect.

Robert Selby, whose 3-year-old son Chace requires a feeding tube, fashioned one of his own and glued it on to match his son in the Instagram photo.

Chace has had two open-heart surgeries since he was born and requires the feeding tube because he is under weight.

Robert said in the post, "As long as I'm breathing, I`ll always support my son and he'll never be in a fight alone."