Crews battle blaze at firefighter’s home in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — Crews extinguished a fire Thursday at the home of a West Valley City firefighter, and the roof of the structure partially collapsed.

The fire broke out at a home near 2700 North and 600 East, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 3 p.m.

Crews at the scene say a 12-year-old boy was briefly unaccounted for but was located a short time after crews responded to the scene.

The roof of the home collapsed partially, but the home is not believed to be a total loss. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say the home is owned by a West Valley City firefighter.

