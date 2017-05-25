× Authorities searching for 60-year-old woman reported missing in southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a 60-year-old woman who told family members she was stuck on a dirt road in southern Utah Thursday morning and hasn’t been heard from since.

According to St. George News, 60-year-old Rose Marie Nelson of Cedar City called a relative around 6:30 a.m. and said she was high-centered on a dirt road off of State Route 56.

The vehicle was believed to be in the vicinity of the Lady Bug Nursery, 42 South Westview Drive in Cedar City.

A statewide attempt to locate bulletin was issued around 10 a.m. Thursday, and pilots from Southern Utah University’s aviation program are assisting with the search.

The woman is driving a rental vehicle, reported to be a 2016 Nissan Altima with Oregon license plates.

Anyone who sees the woman or who has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 435-586-9445.

Visit St. George News for more details and local coverage of this developing story.