UDOT warns of delays on Utah roads during Memorial Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — This Memorial Day Weekend, more people are starting their vacation in the car.

According to Rolayne Fairclough, spokeswoman for AAA Utah, AAA expects over three million travelers to go at least 50 miles away from home this Memorial Day weekend in the eight mountain states.

AAA says it's the highest numbers they've seen since 2005.

"It’s the third consecutive year that we’ve seen significant increases and its really a reflection of the economy," Fairclough said.

More drivers means more delays. John Gleason, Spokesman for UDOT, tells you what to expect.

"Generally I would say 15-30 min delays but at its very worse we could see delays of up to an hour especially if you throw in a crash or a stalled vehicle," Gleason said.

To avoid it, leave early or late. However, if you have a long drive ahead of you, don't lose out on sleep, just so you can miss out on traffic.

"We suggest you stop every two hours or 100 miles, get out and walk around," Fairclough said.

UDOT plans to suspend work on most of their construction projects to alleviate congestion but there will still be lane restrictions at the I-80 off-ramps at Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City, I-215 from S.R. 201 to 4700 in Salt Lake County, S.R. 240 from U.S. 40 to Kamas in Summit County, and I-15 from exit 4-5 in St. George.

When you are on the road, especially on those long drives, don't become a complacent driver or passenger.

"Children get ancy and you say ok you can get out of your carseat or you can do this but that’s a dangerous habit and that’s when you have problems," Fairclough said.

Memorial Day weekend isn't only the official start of summer. It's also the kickoff to the 100 deadliest days on Utah roads.

​"This is that time of year that we see traffic fatalities nearly double on our roads," Gleason said.