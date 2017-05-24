Trick yourself into saving this summer!

Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union gives tips on tricking yourself into saving.
Make it Visual
- Determine your WHY. Why do you want to get out of debt, what will it help you be able to do in your life? Make a vision board with representations of your WHY. Put it where you see it often or where temptation occurs (like by your computer if you’re on online shopper or in your car)
- Change passwords to remind
Picture Yourself at Retirement
- Oldify app
Sign a Contract
- Triple your chance of success
- Make it painful to fail—strong consequence
- Have an accountability partner
- Try using http://www.stikk.com
New Measurement Tool
- Measure in Hours worked