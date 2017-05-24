These moms & dads won free Lasik eye surgery and their reaction is priceless

For more information on the Eye Institute of Utah, go here.
Supporters of ousted Huntsman Cancer Institute CEO deliver petition to U of U administrators
Utah family raising awareness of oral cancer after trip to dentist detects disease
Rep. Jason Chaffetz recovering after successful surgery
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visiting Utah Tuesday
‘Disgusting and frightening’: $5,000 reward offered in case after cat tortured in Clearfield
Professor says graduation gifts, ‘mommy makeovers’ make cosmetic surgery popular in Utah
Video shows security guard attacked by man she was trying to help
$3,000 reward offered in case after Ogden dogs beaten in backyard
Former CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute, Dr. Beckerle, reinstated
CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute fired
Huntsman Mary Beckerle CEO reinstated