Brooke & Britt try out the new Mornin' Sunshine Color Changing Lipstick from Lipstick Queen. It looks yellow, but when applied, changes to a light coral color. You can find it at Ulta Beauty for $25.
Beauty Buzz: Color Changing Lipstick
