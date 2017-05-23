Stolen bronze LDS statue found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A bronze statue worth $125,000 has been found.

Weighing almost 1,000 pounds, the statue was of the two LDS Church prophets Joseph Smith and Brigham Young sitting on bronze bench.

Salt Lake City police said it was stolen Tuesday morning at 4:00 from a loading dock at an office building at 825 North and 300 South.

Surveillance video from the same building shows four people, three men and a woman in a white Ford Explorer towing a black trailer load the statue and take off with it.

“It's not easy to steal,” said one of the statue’s sculptors, Lena Toritch, an artist with Young Fine Arts in Salt Lake City. “It's probably premeditated. It's not easy just pick it up and go.”

Toritch and her business partner Richard Young designed the statue ten years ago when a client asked them to create his vision of the two LDS Church prophets sitting on the bench talking with each other.

“Then we designed this natural interactive setting, so both of them sitting on the bench and a visitor can sit next to them and ask them a questions,” explained Toritch.

Toritch is from Saint Petersburg Russia. She moved to Utah 25 years ago. She started sculpting at a young age. She said this particular statue was one of her favorites among hundreds of statues.

“It was special to me because as an immigrant I keep learning things about the history and this was fascinating. I had to do my research my homework. That was very interesting to me," said Toritch.

Toritch and Young worked with historians to create the design of the two men during that time period. They paid close attention to detail over the men’s clothing, hair and exact facial expressions.

It's not common to keep the plasters of the statues, but Toritch said they're kept for in certain circumstances.

“Only for special pieces we really want to have memory of. You get so attached, you just don't want to let them go," said Toritch.

Police said the statue was eventually supposed to go to Nauvoo, Illinois to become a part of the LDS community there.

Salt Lake Police asked for the public’s help finding the statue. FOX13 will update this story after speaking with police about where and how officers found it.