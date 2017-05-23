× Skip Macey’s checkout lines with new app

SALT LAKE CITY – Sick of long lines? Macey’s is trying out a new, faster checkout the system with an app.

The app, partnered with Skip Checkout, is an effort for Macey’s customers to enhance and speed up their overall shopping experience.

“We’re excited to offer Skip Checkout and know that it will make shopping at Macey’s even happier,” Ashlee Johnstun, customer relations manager for Macey’s, said in a press release. “It’s going to save time and free up the team to better serve our guests.”

Customers simply scan the items after placing them in their cart and then pay.

Currently, the Lehi, Orem, Provo, Spanish Fork and Pleasant Grove stores offer the app.

The app can be downloaded on Apple Pay or Android Pay.